Noise complaint in Calhoun County leads to multiple arrests and recovery of stolen vehicles

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A noise complaint in Calhoun County on Saturday led to multiple arrests and the recovery of three stolen vehicles.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the noise complaint in the 4000 Block of West Dickman Road in Springfield at around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, multiple vehicles sped off. One of the fleeing vehicles struck an officer’s patrol vehicle and continued fleeing.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicles, but lost sight of them. Minutes later, they were advised of a vehicle fire on Alden Street in Emmett Township, which matched the description of one of the vehicles. Firefighters reported witnessing several individuals exit the vehicle and get into another one before fleeing the scene.

Calhoun County Deputies then worked with Emmett Township Public Safety to stop the suspects. The suspects were then pursued westbound on I-94 into Kalamazoo County. The chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle was disabled by a tire deflation device near the Business Loop.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene on foot and was apprehended by Calhoun County deputies. Two adult males in the vehicle were arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail. Three juveniles were turned over to their parents.

Three of the vehicles recovered in the incident were stolen. Multiple felony charges are pending on all suspects involved.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube