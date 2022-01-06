No safety threat found after threat of violence made against Pennfield Schools

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives investigated threats of violence directed at Pennfield Schools on Wednesday.

The threats were texted to an employee of the schools using the Textnow communication platform, according to a news release Thursday.

Authorities identified a 7th-grade, 12-year-old student as the suspect during their investigation and executed a search warrant in the 9000 block of Huntington Road in Pennfield Township.

A juvenile petition will be submitted to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for review, the sheriff’s office said.

A Calhoun County Sheriff Explosive Detection K-9 completed a sweep of the building as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office says there wasn’t an imminent threat to students’ safety at any time.