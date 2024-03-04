No injuries reported in heavy Battle Creek fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No injuries were reported in the aftermath of a Battle Creek fire Saturday night.

The fire broke out on East Bidwell Street at around 9 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD).

We’re told heavy flames were seen coming from the second-floor windows as firefighters arrived.

BCFD says the fire was brought under control after an aggressive interior attack. No victims were found inside the home, and no one was hurt.

The fire marshal is currently investigating what caused the fire, which firefighters say dealt $53,000 in property damage.

