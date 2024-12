BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway after someone fired shots into an unoccupied Battle Creek home Tuesday morning.

The incident happened after 6 a.m. in the 60 block of Ann Avenue, city officials say.

No injuries were reported.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-966-3322. Tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

