New 'Textedly' tool keeps Battle Creek residents notified of citywide news & alerts

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek residents who wish to be notified of emergencies and other news from the city may now do so using the new Textedly tool.

The city says the tool uses text messages to alert residents of major developments occurring within Battle Creek.

We’re told those interested in receiving alerts may text the following to 844-673-7474:

BCALERTS for emergencies (severe weather, boil-water advisories, local crime, etc.).

for emergencies (severe weather, boil-water advisories, local crime, etc.). BCCOVID19 for COVID-19 updates and alerts.

for COVID-19 updates and alerts. BCNEWS for general news (events, elections, building closures, etc.).

The city says subscribing to each of the above categories will return a reply with additional information.

