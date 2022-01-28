New Pennfield Schools superintendent starts Monday

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Pennfield Schools in Calhoun County has a new superintendent.

In a letter posted to the district's website, they say Stephanie Lemmer will begin her new role on Monday.

She brings with her almost 20 years of education experience.

She served as the director of 'head start' for Kalamazoo County and has served as the superintendent of Centreville Public Schools since 2017.

Lemmer says her top priority in her first few months will be building positive relationships with the Board of Education, staff, students and parents and community to establish a common mission and vision for Pennfield Schools.