New Kellogg Company scholarship program aims to develop local talent

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Company announced a new scholarship program Tuesday.

The program will give graduating Battle Creek Central High School Seniors a pathway to a fulltime finance roll at Kellogg, upon graduation.

It’s part of a partnership between Battle Creek Public Schools, Kellogg Community College, Siena Heights University and Grand Valley State University.

The scholarship program aims to promote education and advancement in Battle Creek, while exposing local students to a career in finance.

It is open to Battle Creek Central High School seniors enrolled in the Business Pathway of the Career Academy of Business, Engineering and Industrial Technology.

“Education and opportunity are central to community revitalization and Kellogg remains committed to being a good corporate citizen as part of our commitment to create Better Days for three billion people by the end of 2030.

“The competition for corporate talent is fierce and not likely to get easier anytime soon.

“We want to help develop local, diverse talent that will stay local. Kellogg Finance Scholars program not only benefits local students and the community, but it boosts our recruitment efforts for smart, committed, diverse candidates in the field of finance,” said Jennifer Cloherty, Kellogg North America’s Chief Financial Officer.

Up to three Kellogg Finance scholars will receive a two-year scholarship to study Business Management or Accounting at Kellogg Community College.

Once students complete their associate degree, they will become eligible for a paid summer internship at Kellogg, followed by a scholarship to either Grand Valley State or Siena Heights to complete their bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

From there, graduates can take on a fulltime role at Kellogg as a financial analyst.

It’s a three-year rotational program, providing a complete overview of Kellogg’s North America Financial Operations.

