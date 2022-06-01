New commander assigned to Battle Creek Air National Guard Base

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan Air National Guard (MANG) has named a new commander at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base.

Col. Daniel Kramer will command the 110th Wing during a special ceremony on Saturday, June 4, according to MANG.

We’re told Kramer will act as Col. Shawn Holtz’s replacement, who has since been reassigned to Lansing where MANG’s headquarters is located.

“Serving the outstanding members of the 110th Wing will be the highlight of my career and I am grateful for the opportunity to build on all Col. Holtz has accomplished here over the past three years,” says Kramer. “The 110th has an amazing, 75-year history of service to our community, state and nation. My job is to make sure our members have everything they need to keep up that tradition in an environment that is inclusive and committed to excellence.”

Kramer previously served as the 127th Mission Support Group’s commander at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, MANG tells us.

MANG adds Kramer has also commanded the 110th Force Support Squadron and the 217th Air Operations group.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - Calhoun