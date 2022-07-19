Watch Now
New colobus monkey born to Binder Park Zoo

Posted at 5:01 PM, Jul 19, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo (BPZ) has announced the birth of a new colobus monkey!

We’re told the baby monkey is the third one born to Usi and Nairobi.

“Colobus babies are born with their eyes open and a very strong grip, which is crucial to their survival since they are an arboreal primate species, primarily living high up in the trees” says Collection Supervisor Kelsey Dibble. “Other than observing and providing basic care, we take a hands-off approach to encourage the troop to bond with and care for the infant just as it would in the wild. So far, the troop is doing exactly that.”

The zoo says the baby’s gender has not been determined yet, as health exams are not performed immediately after a baby is born.

BPZ says the baby is agile, attentive and curious.

The zoo tells us colobus monkeys are different from other monkey species, as they don’t have thumbs!

