Neighborly argument results in home invasion & stabbing in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A dispute between neighbors has turned into a home invasion and stabbing investigation.

At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion and stabbing in the first block of Richards Place. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 32-year-old man in a neighboring driveway with a stab wound to the right side of his chest.

Other officers found a 41-year-old man inside the home. That man told officers that he was inside his home when his neighbor came onto his front porch and began yelling, when the homeowner looked up he saw that his neighbor had entered his home, an altercation followed, during which the was stabbed one time.

The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by Battle Creek Police.

