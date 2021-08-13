National company partners with homeless shelters to bring bottled water to the unhoused population

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Water is a basic necessity, but for the unhoused population it can be hard to come by.

A national company is looking to change that by partnering with homeless shelters across the eastern part of the country to deliver at least 100,000 water bottles by Labor Day.

HumanKind Water is visiting an upward of 36 shelters in 26 states to deliver the water bottles.

In Battle Creek, the company delivered 1,000 bottles on Wednesday with a plan to bring at least 2,000 more.

"The idea is let's get the water to as many folks as we can," said HumanKind Water's CEO TJ Foltz.

HumanKind Water was started back in 2010 with the idea of providing safe drinking water to developing countries.

"We give 100% of the net profits from our water to fund wells and filters in other countries to get people clean drinking water," said Foltz.

While the company has donated to over a dozen countries since its founding, this summer, they wanted to focus on bringing water to those who need it most in the United States, the unhoused population.

"You need water to survive. If you’re a homeless person and you are out in streets and are trying to network and get by, water is your number one need right now," said Haven of Rest Case Manager and Fund Developer Lola Hatcher.

The Haven of Rest in Battle Creek was one of two Michigan shelters getting bottles of water that community members purchased through the HumanKind Water Drop Campaign.

"We're sending people to a landing page. Folks there can buy as much water as they're willing to donate, why would I buy a bottle of water that I'm not going to drink, because there's a homeless person that needs it more," said Foltz.

HumanKind Water hopes to deliver 100,000 liters to an upwards of 36 shelters in 26 different states across the eastern part of the United States, and they're hoping to do it all by Labor Day.

"Because we're still giving 100% of the net profits for other folks, would be literally millions of gallons for folks in other countries as well. That's the win win is we're getting our own homeless population water, and it's also helping in other countries," said Foltz.

If you'd like to purchase water for homeless in your area through HumanKind's Water Drop Campaign, click here.

HumanKind Water is also available for purchase in Walmart in the eastern parts of the United States. 100% of the net profits go towards helping build wells and provide water filtration systems in developing countries.