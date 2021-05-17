National Cereal Festival postponed until 2022

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The National Cereal Festival has been postponed for the second year in a row.

Event organizers decided to postpone the festival until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Kellogg Arena said due to capacity limits for outdoor events, there was no way for the event to safely accommodate attendees.

Kellogg Arena says that the Kellogg Company and Post Brand will donate products that were going to be distributed at the National Cereal Festival to the South Michigan Food Bank.

“At this time last year we were hopeful that we could hold the Cereal Festival again in 2021,” said Ben Randels, Kellogg Arena general manager. “It just isn’t possible in the current environment but we are already planning for a return to our cereal heritage with an outstanding event in 2022.”

The annual festival is now scheduled for June 2022.

