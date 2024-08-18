Multiple vehicles burglarized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a series of vehicles that were broken into.

At 1:24 p.m. Friday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a breaking and entering of a vehicle in the 100 block of Avenue B in Springfield. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned that the complainant said three people attempted to break into a residence overnight and had stolen items from a vehicle parked in the driveway there.

The female victim provided deputies with surveillance video. They were unable to locate any suspects.

Additional calls were received on Friday reporting vehicles burglarized overnight. Many items were reported stolen or missing.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is investigating and has obtained possible suspect information.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact Lt. Smith at (269) 781-0880. Anonymous tips can be provided with Silent Observer by calling (269) 964-3888.

