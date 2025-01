BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Multiple pets are dead in the wake of a Battle Creek house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out off Lake Street shortly after 6 a.m. The fire had spread to two floors before firefighters arrived, which made it harder for them to get inside.

No one else was hurt.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Property damage is estimated at roughly $120,000.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube