MSP seeks missing Athens Township man

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Athens Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 53-year-old William Ray Gillaspie was last seen early Wednesday morning leaving home at Birchwood Estates.

We’re told he drove away in a maroon 2010 Dodge Ram that has rust along the bottom and a license plate that reads “EDK7412.”

Gillaspie has "serious" issues with drugs, according to MSP. Authorities say his family fears that his disappearance may be tied to his drug dealers.

Gillaspie is described as 5’10” and weighing at 230 pounds with grayish-brown hair and blue-green eyes.

Those with knowledge of Gillaspie’s or his truck’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or state troopers at 269-558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube