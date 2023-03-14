MSP seeks 3 men accused of Newtown Twp. sealing fraud

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are looking for three men they say scammed a Calhoun County homeowner after offering to seal their property.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the alleged scammers approached the Newton Township homeowner Feb. 15 with offers to reseal the driveway and the walls of their basement.

One of the men claimed to have worked on the home years prior for a different company, according to MSP.

We’re told one of them sprayed the driveway with black liquid and said they would complete the work after they were paid, offering a discount if reimbursed with cash.

Troopers say the man took the money and left without finishing the job.

Those with knowledge related to the above incident are encouraged to connect with troopers by calling 269-558-0500.

