MSP searching for missing man from Fredonia Township

Michigan State Police have put the call out for a reported missing man.

William "Bill" Fairchild is from Fredonia Twp. in Calhoun County. MSP says he was last seen Sunday, April 20 at the Holiday Inn in Emmett Twp.

He is described as a 60-year-old man, approximately 175 lbs., 6 feet 3 inches in height with brown eyes and gray, balding hair. It's not known where he could be heading or what clothing he had on. A photo was not provided.

Anyone who with information is encouraged to call Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500 or Calhoun County Dispatch at (269) 781-091.

