MSP searches for stolen vehicle in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a stolen 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.

Michigan State Police troopers state the incident happened on Dec. 23, 2021, between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the 23000 block of T Drive South.

The stolen Silverado is black with a Michigan plate reading APZ907. Additionally, the car has a big dent on the rear passenger side and a rainbow sticker across the back window accompanied by a Live, Laugh, Love sticker on the rear window in the bottom left corner.

Police ask those with information regarding the stolen vehicle to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.