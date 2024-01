LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after troopers say propane tanks were stolen from a Leroy Township gas station overnight into Wednesday.

The alleged theft happened in the area of M-66 and H Drive at around 2:30 a.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told multiple suspects took off in a blue Dodge pickup truck.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with MSP by calling 269-558-0500.

