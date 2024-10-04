MSP: Motorcyclist dies in crash while trying to elude troopers

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist has died after crashing while fleeing state troopers Thursday night.

The crash happened where I-94 meets I-69 in Calhoun County, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told troopers spotted an eastbound motorcycle traveling without a registration plate before 8 p.m. They turned on their lights and drove beside the motorcycle in an attempt to execute a traffic stop.

MSP says the rider would not obey their demands to pull over, choosing instead to accelerate on the highway. In compliance with department policy, troopers did not chase the motorcycle as the rider had only committed a common traffic violation.

The rider sped into heavy traffic and tried to split lanes at the I-69 interchange, losing control after colliding with a passenger vehicle, troopers explain. He was thrown from the motorcycle and hit by traffic.

MSP says the 20-year-old man from Marshall was pronounced dead at the crash scene. No one else was hurt.

The crash resulted in a three-hour road closure, troopers say.

