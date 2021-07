MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers are investigating the larceny of converters from two vehicles in Marshall.

The converters were stolen at the park and ride located at Michigan Ave and I-69 just west of Marshall according to MSP on 07/29/2021 between 7:00 am and 3:00 pm.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen converters is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post