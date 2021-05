MARSHALL, Mich. — State troopers are following up on a number of catalytic converter thefts west of Marshall, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP says the alleged thefts took place at the park and ride on Michigan Avenue and I-69 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. today.

Those with information in connection to these thefts are asked to call MSP at 269-558-0500.

