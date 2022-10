NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are seeking information related to a larceny they say occurred in Newton Township back in June.

Michigan State Police says about $10,000 in cash was stolen from a parked car on 6 Mile Road near I-Drive South on June 4.

We’re told the car was not locked when the alleged theft took place.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to call 911 or connect with state troopers at 269-558-0500.

