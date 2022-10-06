NB M-66 resumes normal traffic flow after crash in Calhoun County

J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013 / Storyblocks

Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 06, 2022

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — M-66 has resumed normal traffic flow after a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened in the northbound lanes at Columbia Avenue. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.