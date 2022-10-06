NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun Actions Facebook Tweet Email NB M-66 resumes normal traffic flow after crash in Calhoun County J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013 / Storyblocks Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck By: FOX 17 Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 06, 2022 and last updated 2022-10-06 16:40:36-04 CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — M-66 has resumed normal traffic flow after a crash.Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened in the northbound lanes at Columbia Avenue.Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters FOX 17 Unfiltered