Motorcyclist seriously injured during crash in Calhoun County

SPRINGPORT, Mich. — Law enforcement is reminding residents to pay extra attention for motorcyclists while driving after a man was seriously injured after he was hit by car while riding his motorcycle in Calhoun County.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched about 1:10 p.m. Thursday to 27 ½ Mile Road near Charlotte Landing, according to a news release Friday.

Initial information indicated that a car and motorcycle had collided, and the motorcyclist was unresponsive in the middle of the road.

Further investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed that the driver of the motorcycle – a 41-year-old man from the Charlotte area – was traveling south on 27 ½ Mile Road when a northbound vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Springport woman turned in front of the motorcycle.

The man was taken to Henry Ford Hospital

Calhoun County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Springport Fire Department and Albion Ambulance.