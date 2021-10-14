Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Battle Creek motorcyclist is in critical condition after a Wednesday evening crash in Calhoun County.

It happened about 7:07 p.m. on Dickman Road near 20th Street in Springfield, according to a news release Thursday.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, and the 18-year-old woman driving the sedan involved, were taken to an area hospital.

The woman’s injuries were considered minor.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say the westbound motorcycle was trying to turn southbound onto 20th Street when it did not yield to oncoming traffic, and the sedan hit the motorcycle.

Speed and alcohol don’t appear to have been factors.

The investigation continues.

LifeCare Ambulance and the Springfield Fire Department assisted at the scene.