Motorcyclist dead after rear-ending pickup truck in Calhoun County

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist has died after crashing with a pickup truck in Calhoun County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. near M-60 and 18 ½ Mile Road in Tekonsha Township, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told a Ford pickup was turning into a driveway when a 67-year-old motorcyclist from Jackson rear-ended it. The motorcyclist died of his injuries at the crash scene. Troopers say he did not have a helmet on.

The driver and passenger inside the pickup were hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

MSP credits the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Tekonsha Fire Department, and Marshall Area Fire and Ambulance for their assistance.

