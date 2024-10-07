Missing 56-year-old with medical issues

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Brian Duane Piper, of Battle Creek, has been missing since Sunday morning.

According to the Battle Creek Police, Piper is 5', 11" tall and about 150lbs. He's a white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Piper was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt. His family is concerned about his medical conditions; schizophrenia, bipolar, and a seizure disorder.

Due to his medication, he may seem to have a cognitive delay similar to someone with dementia.

If you've seen him, call Calhoun County Central Dispatch at 269-781-0911.