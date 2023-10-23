Missing 23-year-old woman found by police in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A missing 23-year-old woman was found in Battle Creek on Friday. A 44-year-old man who was with her was arrested on several warrants.

According to the City of Battle Creek, the Battle Creek Police Department was contacted last week by the Kalamazoo Township Police about their ongoing investigation of the missing woman. It was believed that she was with the 44-year-old man and was in danger, due to a domestic violence history with him.

On Friday, detectives and COPS officers located the man and the woman at an apartment complex on the east side of the city. Police also found that the man had several arrest warrants through other law enforcement agencies.

When he was taken into custody, police found him in possession of two guns. The 44-year-old man was arrested on the warrants. Police will also submit charges on two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

The woman was not harmed in the incident and has been reunited with her family.

