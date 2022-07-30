Minor damage in Battle Creek house fire overnight

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A house fire just after midnight left behind an estimated $23,000 damage.

At 12:13 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a single-family structure fire at 178 Webber St. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming out of the front door. They were able to extinguish the blaze quickly and the flames were limited to the living room on the first floor.

The fire caused an estimated $19,000 damage to the property and $4,000 to the contents.

The house was empty at the time and there were no injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

