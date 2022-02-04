Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Michigan's top court rules for ACLU in jail records dispute

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carlos Osorio/AP
The Michigan Supreme Court's Hall of Justice is seen, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan Supreme Court posts
Posted at 3:47 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:47:52-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has won a decision at the Michigan Supreme Court in a dispute over jail records related to the detention of a Marine veteran in 2018.

Calhoun County has refused to release records, claiming they can be withheld because the jail was holding a man who was arrested by federal immigration officers.

But the Supreme Court says a federal regulation restricting information doesn’t trump the terms of Michigan’s open records law.

The arrest of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez by federal authorities was a major mistake.

The U.S. citizen was a lance corporal in the Marines and received awards for service in Afghanistan.

The ACLU is seeking medical records, audio and video from Ramos-Gomez’s time at the Calhoun County jail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News