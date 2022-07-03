Watch Now
Michigan State Police investigating trailer thefts in White Pigeon

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jul 03, 2022
MARSHALL, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is investigating the theft of several brand-new travel trailers from White Pigeon.

According to State Police, the thefts occurred in three storage yards between November 2021-May 2022. The storage yards were located in the 6900 block of Sevison Road, the 6900 block of US 131, and the 6800 block of Bellows Road. 13 trailers in total have been stolen.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269)-558-0500.

