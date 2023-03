MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a lawn mower and a kayak in Newton Township.

According to Michigan State Police, the theft occurred at a residential home in the 10000 block of G Dr. S.

The lawnmower is a red Toro Zero Turn. The kayak is a tan Ascend sit-on kayak.

The theft occurred between March 10-25.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Trooper Brandon Bowers with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube