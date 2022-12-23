Michigan State Police investigating theft in Lee Township

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is investigating a breaking and entering that occurred in Calhoun County.

According to Michigan State Police, the breaking and entering occurred in the 21000 Block of M Dr N, in Lee Township. It happened between December 22 at 3 p.m. and December 23 at 10 a.m.

The reported stolen items include a red and black Honda generator, a tractor battery, and a round white plug-in magnet.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

