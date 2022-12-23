Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Michigan State Police investigating theft in Lee Township

Michigan State Police
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 4:16 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 16:16:33-05

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is investigating a breaking and entering that occurred in Calhoun County.

According to Michigan State Police, the breaking and entering occurred in the 21000 Block of M Dr N, in Lee Township. It happened between December 22 at 3 p.m. and December 23 at 10 a.m.

The reported stolen items include a red and black Honda generator, a tractor battery, and a round white plug-in magnet.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered