Michigan State Police investigating theft in Calhoun County

MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a breaking and entering in Calhoun County.

According to police, troopers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Calhoun Road in Sheridan Township on Monday, after a report of a larceny. A white axle utility trailer, red 22-ton Husky log splitter, and black mini-refrigerator were reported as stolen. The theft is believed to have occurred between May 28-June 5.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269)-558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube