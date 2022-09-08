Michigan State Police investigating catalytic convertor theft in Sheridan Township

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Sheridan Township on September 7, at around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Michigan State Police, the victim’s vehicle was parked on 25 ½ Mile Road near B Drive South. Witnesses reported seeing a white male lying on the ground and reaching under the vehicle. The suspect is described as average height, thin build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants.

The suspect was later picked up by a white female with dark hair, who was diving a burgundy GMC SUV. That vehicle was last seen southbound on 25 ½ Mile Road.

Anyone with information on the theft, or any other catalytic converter thefts, is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post or Silent Observer.

