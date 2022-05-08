Michigan State Police investigating attempted catalytic converter theft

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating an attempted larceny of a catalytic converter.

According to police, the incident happened in April. Suspects were seen attempting to cut free a catalytic converter from a Dodge Durango. The vehicle was parked on P Drive South, in Tekonsha Townships.

Michigan State Police Suspect vehicle

A vehicle was reported as leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and sped through a stop sign. Although suspects could not be described or identified, a witness took a picture of the vehicle. It is believed to be either a 2002 or 2003 maroon colored Pontiac Bonneville. According to police, there may have been up to three suspects that were in the vehicle.

