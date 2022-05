FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a stolen cow complaint in Calhoun County.

Troopers say they were called to 13 Mile Road in Fredonia Township for a report of a missing Wagyu calf on May 16.

According to troopers, the calf went missing between 10 p.m. on May 16 and 7:30 a.m. on May 17.

If you have any information that could help police find the Wagyu calf, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube