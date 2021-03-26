Marshall's Honolulu House Museum to open April 3

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Honolulu House Museum in Marshall will be open for its 2021 season on April 3, according to Bill Mabin with the Marshall Historical Society.

Mabin says the museum will operate on the weekends throughout April and that it will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays starting in May.

We’re told the museum’s hours of operation will run from noon to 4 p.m.

Mabin says a free Easter egg hunt will be held on the museum’s grounds Sunday, April 4, adding that participation is capped at 25 children for each of the event’s time slots (2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.). Those wishing to attend may register by phone via 269-719-0546 or by sending a message to the Marshall Historical Society's Facebook page. Participants are asked to specify their desired time slot as well as the number of children that will be participating in the event. Masks will be required at the egg hunt.

Museum tours cost $10 for adult tickets, according to the Marshall Historical Society, who say the fee includes admission to the Marhsall Historical Museum at GAR Hall.

We’re told coupons will be provided, as GAR Hall does not open until May. Mabin says admission is free for children under 12 as well as members of the Marshall Historical Society.

We’re told tours will be limited to groups of eight and that masks will be required.

