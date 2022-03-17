Marshall Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat

MARSHALL, Mich. — Marshall Public schools is closed today due to a threat investigations.

In a letter to students and families, Superintendent Becky Jones says they were made aware of threats being made by a student via social media yesterday.

District leadership has been working with local authorities to assess it.

Out of an abundance of caution, they decided to close all buildings in Marshall and Albion on March 17. No staff will report and buildings are in lockdown until further notice.

