Marshall police take student into custody after "legitimate" threat

MARSHALL, Mich. — A student is in custody in Marshall, after police found enough evidence to deem a reported school threat "legitimate."

On Tuesday, the Marshall Police Department was notified of a possible school threat made by a Marshall student.

In a message to students and families at Marshall Public Schools, Superintendent Rebecca Jones said authorities were tipped off on Monday night, when several social media posts and messages mentioned a conversation overhead in the front office of Marshall Middle School.

Authorities say they quickly assessed the situation, with both the Marshall School Resource Officer and MPS Threat Assessment Team working to investigate the threat.

Jones said building administrators met the student and learned additional details, after which administrators decided to isolate the student in an office and continue assessing the threat.

No weapons were found on campus, said Jones.

Police say the suspect was interviewed, as well as the suspect's parents and several witnesses.

The Marshall School Resource Officer also conducted a home visit. No firearms were found.

However, police say the investigation did discover evidence of a legitimate threat.

The student was taken into custody and is now lodged in the Calhoun County Juvenile Home.

The student is facing charges of threats of violence towards students. The student will not be allowed on any school premises while the investigation continues, said Jones.

In a press release, police assured the public that they acted swiftly to assess and act upon the threat, in order to ensure the safety of MPS students and staff.

Chief Josh Lankerd also said that the Marshall Police Department and MPS are committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for students.

Jones commended the teamwork between school administration and Marshall Police.

