Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Marshall police looking for missing man

Michael Treciak.jpg
Marshall Police Department
Michael Treciak.jpg
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 10:07:47-04

MARSHALL, Mich. — Police in Marshall are looking for a missing man.

Marshall police say they are looking for 36-year-old Michael Treciak.

Michael Treciak.jpg

According to the Marshall Police Department, Treciak has missed several scheduled work shifts and hasn’t responded to phone calls.

Treciak was last seen on Monday, July 25, around 6 p.m. wearing dark gray cargo shorts, a black t-shirt and white Nike shoes.

Police say Treciak has ties to the Jackson County area.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Marshall Police Department at (269) 781-2596, central dispatch at (269) 781-0911 or Marshall Silent Observer at (269) 781-9700.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered