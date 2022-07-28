Marshall police looking for missing man

MARSHALL, Mich. — Police in Marshall are looking for a missing man.

Marshall police say they are looking for 36-year-old Michael Treciak.

Marshall Police Department

According to the Marshall Police Department, Treciak has missed several scheduled work shifts and hasn’t responded to phone calls.

Treciak was last seen on Monday, July 25, around 6 p.m. wearing dark gray cargo shorts, a black t-shirt and white Nike shoes.

Police say Treciak has ties to the Jackson County area.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Marshall Police Department at (269) 781-2596, central dispatch at (269) 781-0911 or Marshall Silent Observer at (269) 781-9700.

