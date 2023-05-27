Marshall PD: Woman stabs man with scissors, leaves 2-year-old after crash

MARSHALL, Mich. — A woman is in custody after police say she tried to kill a man with scissors Friday afternoon.

The Marshall Police Department (MPD) says the assault took place before 5 p.m. at McClellan Apartments.

We’re told the 31-year-old woman took off with a small child in the wake of the alleged stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a 49-year-old man with stab wounds, according to MPD. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say reports of a crash came in a short while later at I-69 and Michigan Avenue, after which the stabbing suspect exited the vehicle and took off, leaving a 2-year-old child behind.

The suspect was arrested with help from Calhoun County deputies, authorities tell us.

The toddler did not sustain injuries in the crash.

We’re told the suspect was treated at a hospital and will be taken to Calhoun County Jail on charges of attempted homicide and child endangerment.

MPD says more charges are pending for resisting arrest and assaulting a hospital worker.

