Marshall author writes fantasy book 'The Lamplighters'

MARSHALL, Mich. — A Marshall author has written a new fantasy book for middle grade readers. J. Gabriel Gates’ The Lamplighters is now available on Amazon.

The Lamplighters is set in a mythical city that is cursed with eternal night. In the city, monsters lurk in the dark. A group of young heroes called lamplighters must keep the lamps lit, which keeps the monsters at bay. The book follows two lamplighters, who are trapped in the dark beyond the city walls. They must then go on a journey through magical lands to unravel the secret of their city’s curse.

“So many of us first fell in love with reading when we discovered fantasy books like Chronicles of Narnia, The Hobbit or The Golden Compass,” said Gates. “The Lamplighters is my attempt to rekindle for a new generation that feeling of pure adventure that classic fantasy books capture.”

Gates’ other work includes the Luck Gods book series. He also co-wrote The Track Series with Charlene Keel.

Gates also recently began his own publishing venture: Steed Publishing and Media LLC. “I love having control over my work and having the ability to put out the books I’m most passionate about – like The Lamplighters,” said Gates.

Gates will also be teaching a workshop for writers interested in independent/self-publishing. It will be held at The Franke Center on January 29. More information on the workshop can be found here.

The Lamplighters is now available to purchase on Amazon.

