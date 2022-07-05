Marshall author publishes new fantasy book

MARSHALL, Mich. — An author from Marshall has published a new book, which is planned to be the first installment in a new fantasy series. J. Gabriel Gates’ Girl of Hearts: Luck Gods Series Book 1 was released on June 22.

The book follows Aggie, a high school student in Detroit, who is described as a “science whiz” with OCD. In the story, Aggie is searching for her missing mother. She later meets Jack Valentine, a young man with strange powers. Aggie then realizes that Jack may have something to do with his mother’s disappearance, along with his fellow luck gods. The Valentines and Diamantes control good luck, while the Blackovers and Morbus control bad luck. To save her mother, Aggie must become a Valentine and learn how to control her luck powers.

Girl of Hearts is Gates’ sixth published novel. His other work includes 2012’s Blood Zero Sky, 2011’s The Sleepwalkers, and the Tracks Trilogy which he co-wrote with Charlene Keel. Girl of Hearts is also Gates’ first published book in 10 years. “It has been quite a whirlwind decade,” said Gates. “But I actually never stopped writing. The disconnect was finding the right path forward to share my work with the public.”

Outside of being an author, Gates is also the executive director of The Franke Center for the Arts in Marshall. He previously taught writing at Olivet College and Kellogg Community College. Gates has a master’s degree in writing from Spalding University. Earlier this year, he started his own independent publishing company: Steed Publishing and Media, LLC. “There are so many tools to create books and share them with readers now that just didn’t exist before,” said Gates. “It’s an amazing time to be publishing books.”

Girl of Hearts: Luck Gods Series Book 1 is currently available to purchase at Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The next installment in the series, Mother of Spades, is scheduled to be released on July 27.

