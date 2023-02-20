Watch Now
Man suspected of breaking and entering in Calhoun Co. arrested following K9 track

Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 20, 2023
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect was arrested thanks to tracking efforts by a Calhoun County K9.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says one of their deputies was patrolling the 23000 block of J Drive when he stumbled upon a suspicious individual.

We’re told the subject took off when the deputy tried to contact him, after which signs of forced entry were discovered at a residence nearby.

Personal property and guns were found beside a car, which deputies say were taken from the home.

CCSO tells us the man was found in a field after a K9 was used to track him.

The individual, described as a 40-year-old man from Onsted, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail for breaking and entering in addition to resisting authorities, according to deputies.

