Man sentenced for Criminal Sexual Conduct charges across 2 counties

LANSING, Mich. — A Bellaire man will serve up to 4 decades in prison after pleading 'no contest' to multiple first-degree charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct in both Calhoun and Allegan counties.

John Hendrickson, 59, was sentenced to 17-40 years in prison on Monday by Judge John A. Hallacy in Calhoun County for repeated sexual assault of a minor relative between 1999 and 2007.

Hendrickson had been charged with 9 counts in total for assaults in his home and vehicle in Leroy Township and the city of Allegan.

The child was under 15 at the time these assaults took place.

"Sexual assault is a heinous crime that leaves lasting scars,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the time the defendant pled. "The victim’s courage in coming forward after years of abuse is truly inspiring."

After release, Hendrickson will be subject to a lifetime of electronic monitoring and sex offender registration.