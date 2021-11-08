Man released from hospital after shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One person was taken to a hospital after a Friday shooting in Battle Creek.

Officials say the man had called emergency services to say he had been shot at a home on Review Street, according to a news release Monday.

The man was released from the hospital later that evening.

Police say two men were involved in the shooting, one of whom was known by the victim.

The incident did not appear random and seemed to be related to a dispute between the victim and one of the suspects.

There is no threat to the general public at this time.