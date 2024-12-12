Man killed in overnight crash on I-94 outside Battle Creek

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A young driver from Detroit died Wednesday night in a crash on I-94 near Battle Creek.

Michigan State Police report the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on December 11 on I-94 near the 11 mile off-ramp just to the east of the cereal city. The 22-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. They have not determined if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

