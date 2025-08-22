Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in fiery motorcycle crash on M-37 north of Battle Creek

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist lost his life in a crash on Thursday that also caused his motorcycle to catch fire.

The Battle Creek Police Department was dispatched to the crash scene on M-37 several miles north of the city limits. There officers found the motorcycle on fire and the 64-year-old driver dead.

It's not clear what happened in the crash, but investigators say speed and alcohol were factors. It is believed that no other vehicles or people were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

